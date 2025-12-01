The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 12/1/25

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/805659869

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. *Completion of work hearing for DD # 28 Lateral 1

Consider acceptance of work, consider pay estimate no. 4 – Final with Earles Demolition LLC

9:35 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

9:45 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:55 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider signing Governmental 457(b) Plan CARES/SECURE Acts Interim Amendment with Corebridge

10:00 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider signing Globe Life Liberty National Division Worksite Advantage forms packet

10:10 a.m. Chris LaMont, IT Director, re: discuss and possibly consider quote for network rack for

Maintenance/Storage Garage

10:15 a.m. Jacob Schreur, Maintenance Director, re: consider acceptance of termination of Independent Contractor Agreement with Elizabeth Powers for cleaning at 545 State Street, discuss and

possibly consider Independent Contractor Agreement for cleaning at 545 State Street

Discuss updates on Maintenance/Storage garage

Discuss Courthouse/Law Enforcement repairs/improvements

10:30 a.m. Review amendments to FY2025-2026 budget, possibly consider setting date and time for public hearing on amendment to Hancock County’s FY2025-2026 budget

10:40 a.m. Consider claims

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item