Survey: Iowans Give State Health Care a C+, Still Best in the Nation

A new national survey finds Iowa ranks #1 in the country for residents’ overall experience with the health care system — but even the top state earned only a C+.

The poll, conducted by Gallup and the nonprofit West Health, gathered input from nearly 20,000 Americans on health care costs, quality, and access. The national average grade came in at a C, revealing widespread dissatisfaction with the system.

West Health CEO Tim Lash says the results show mounting frustration, even in the nation’s highest-rated states.

“In the top 10 states, on average, one in five individuals are saying they are not getting recommended treatment because they can’t afford it,” Lash says. “In the bottom 10, it’s 40 percent — but neither are acceptable.”

Lash notes that Iowa’s investments in rural health care and its Medicaid expansion likely helped boost the state’s standing, but he cautions that the C+ grade underscores ongoing challenges.

“Iowa performing better than the bottom states shows us there are things you can do to do better,” he says. “But we need to do more of that.”

Key findings from the survey show many Iowans still face barriers to care:

1 in 4 say distance to medical providers delayed or prevented care in the last year.

More than half report long wait times for appointments.

Over 1 in 10 say they had to cut back on driving, borrow money, or ration medication to afford needed care.

Despite topping the national rankings, the data suggests Iowa’s health care system still has significant room to improve.