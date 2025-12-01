Practicing Gratitude May Help Iowans Live Longer, Healthier Lives

With Thanksgiving behind us and a busy month of holiday events ahead, many Iowans are hearing about the benefits of mindfulness and gratitude. But what does it actually mean to practice gratitude—and why does it matter?

Christie Harris, a wellness education specialist with Emplify Health by Gundersen, says the idea isn’t just feel-good talk. There’s real science behind the positive impact of adopting a more optimistic outlook.

“Gratitude is a powerful emotion,” Harris explains. “When we practice it more often, it brings significant mental, physical, and emotional benefits.”

Even with the election season now over, tensions and disagreements—especially online—remain high. Harris says making a deliberate effort to avoid negativity and focus on what’s going well can have measurable health effects.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the negative things happening around us,” she says. “But even in difficult situations, there’s usually a spark or ray of hope we can be grateful for.” That gratitude might take the form of appreciating supportive friends, having a safe place to live, or simply being alive.

Harris recommends keeping a gratitude journal and writing in it before bed. Many people wake up during the night with anxious or negative thoughts, but she says reflecting on a few things you’re thankful for can help shift the body into a calmer state.

“When we stop and think about what we’re grateful for and write it down, it triggers biochemical reactions that help the autonomic nervous system settle,” she says. “That can make it easier to get a good night’s sleep.”

Looking back through the journal on difficult days can also provide a helpful emotional boost. Research shows consistent gratitude practice may strengthen the immune system and could even lengthen life expectancy.

Emplify Health by Gundersen operates clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville, and Waukon, as well as a hospital in West Union.