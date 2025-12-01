Major Thanksgiving Weekend Storm Slams Iowa; Schools Cancel Classes

A powerful Thanksgiving weekend winter storm brought significant disruption across Iowa, prompting class cancellations at Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa, and several other colleges. The decision gives students additional time to return to campus after more than a foot of snow fell in parts of the state.

Between Friday and midday Sunday, the Iowa State Patrol responded to 210 traffic crashes statewide. While no fatalities were reported, 20 people were injured, and troopers assisted more than 600 stranded or stuck motorists as conditions deteriorated.

Snow totals were highest in north-central Iowa, with the National Weather Service reporting 16.5 inches in Fort Dodge by Sunday morning. The Des Moines International Airport halted operations for roughly 12 hours after a plane slid off the runway Saturday night, adding further travel complications.

Church services across the state were widely cancelled on Sunday, and numerous school districts cancelled or delayed classes for Monday as crews continued working to clear roads.