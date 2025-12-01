Lake Mills to Hold Lighting Ceremony for 7th Annual Drive-Through Christmas Light Display

The holiday season in Lake Mills will officially begin on Wednesday, December 3rd, with the Lighting Ceremony for the 7th Annual Drive-Through Christmas Light Display. The event takes place at 4:30 p.m. at 700 South Lincoln Street in the Pool and Mini Golf parking lot circle.

Visitors are encouraged to tune in to KIOW 107.3 FM between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for festive Christmas music to accompany the celebration.

Guests can enjoy free-will donation hot cocoa at the start of the drive-through. Attendees are welcome to bring a fun or festive mug—Christmas classics, kids’ cups, Grinch-themed, or anything else—and volunteers will fill it up. Free cookies, available on a first-come, first-served basis, will be provided courtesy of Farmers Trust & Savings Bank.

Children can drop off their Letters to Santa in Santa’s dropbox located in the handicap parking area near the pool.

The Christmas light display will be illuminated nightly throughout December, and free-will donations are encouraged. Contributions help cover display costs and support local community organizations.

The community is invited to come out, enjoy the lights, and celebrate the start of the holiday season in Lake Mills.