Lake Mills Clothes for Kids Aims to Support More Than 225 Local Children This Holiday Season

The Lake Mills Clothes for Kids Operation is gearing up to bring holiday joy to more than 225 children in the community this year. The program helps provide new clothing to local kids who may not otherwise have regular access to essential items as they grow.

Community members are encouraged to help make the season brighter by selecting a child’s tag from participating locations or by claiming tags online. Wrapped gifts must be returned by Friday, December 12, to any participating location and should be clearly labeled with the Child ID (e.g., Child 1A.2) from the tag.

Participating Locations:

Asbury Methodist Church

Emmons Lutheran Church

Salem Lutheran Church

Winnebago Lutheran Church

Singelstad Hardware

David’s Marketplace

For those who prefer to contribute without shopping, cash donations are welcomed at MBT or FTSB locations in Lake Mills.

The Clothes for Kids program continues to be a vital part of the holiday season in Lake Mills, ensuring children in the community feel supported, valued, and celebrated this Christmas.