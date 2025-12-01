Kiwanis Christmasland Now Open Through December 24th

The holiday season is officially underway in Humboldt as the Humboldt-Dakota City Kiwanis Club opens the doors to its annual Kiwanis Christmasland, located at 407 1st Avenue South, directly south of Humboldt City Hall. The popular attraction is now open and will welcome visitors through December 24th.

This year’s Christmasland features several new additions, including updated decorations, a children’s ornament tree, and new video display boards, adding even more sparkle to the long-standing community tradition. The self-guided tour ends with a visit from Santa Claus and a festive candy cane for guests of all ages.

Christmasland is open Friday and Saturday evenings from 6:30–8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 2:30–4:30 p.m. Beginning December 20th through December 23rd, the display will be open twice daily, from 2:30–4:30 p.m. and 6:30–8:30 p.m. The final opportunity to visit will be Wednesday, December 24th, from 2:30–4:30 p.m.

The attraction is free to the public, and group tours are available by appointment. For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact Karen Sorensen at (515) 890-0864.

Kiwanis Christmasland continues to be a beloved holiday destination, offering fun, tradition, and Christmas cheer for visitors of all ages.