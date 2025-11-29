Wright County Supervisors to Meet Monday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live on kiow.com and b1031.com. The board will hear from the library association as they will give their annual report and potentially ask for funding for the next fiscal year.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will give an update on the current state of the county roads. They will consider final plans for a bridge project before they convene as drainage trustees. During this time they will hold an open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

The board will review and act on drainage work orders then sign any open drainage invoices. This will be followed by the setting of a date and time for an informational landowner meeting on December 15, 2025 at 10:00 a.m on the JDD 111-3 project.

At 9:45 a.m., the board will hold a conference call with the Franklin County Board on a work order for JDD 118-4 Main Tile.