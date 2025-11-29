The Hancock County Board of Supervisors to Meet Monday

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors have scheduled a meeting for Monday at 9am. You can view the meeting on kiow.com or b1031.com. The board will hold a completion of work hearing for DD # 28 Lateral 1. They will then consider a fourth and final pay estimate with Earles Demolition LLC for the work that was done.

After hearing from Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders and Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis on the state of secondary roads in the county, they will hear from Chris LaMont, IT Director, who will discuss and possibly consider quote for network rack for the Maintenance/Storage Garage.

The board will hear from Jacob Schreur, Maintenance Director, wqho will ask the board to consider acceptance of termination of Independent Contractor Agreement with Elizabeth Powers for cleaning at 545 State Street He will also discuss and ask the board to possibly consider the Independent Contractor Agreement for cleaning at 545 State Street in Garner.

The board will discuss updates on Maintenance/Storage garage along with Courthouse/Law Enforcement repairs and improvements. They will review amendments to FY2025-2026 budget, and possibly consider setting a date and time for public hearing on the amendment to Hancock County’s Fiscal Year 2025-2026 budget.

The meeting is open to the public at the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.