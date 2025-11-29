Iowa DOT Crews Prepared as Winter Storm Moves In

The Iowa Department of Transportation says snowplow crews are ready to roll as a significant winter storm is expected to impact much of the state this weekend.

Iowa DOT Winter Operations Director Craig Bargfrede says staffing adjustments are already in place with the storm set to hit during a holiday period.

“Whenever we see a system like this coming in over a weekend or holiday, we shift our people around and bring staff in early to handle the event,” Bargfrede says. He notes that preparing for storms like this is routine. “It’s a natural part of our winter operations. Our full-time staff is ready, and our seasonal workers step in where we need extra help.”

Bargfrede says most winter operations employees have handled similar storms before and understand the demands.

“Mother Nature doesn’t follow a Monday-through-Friday schedule,” he says. “Our crews know that, and many have worked holidays before. It’s just part of the job.”

For anyone traveling this weekend, Bargfrede urges Iowans to check 511.org before heading out.

“It’s a great resource all winter long, but especially during the holidays,” he says. “You can see road conditions, weather impacts, and other helpful information.”

One concern with this storm is the potential for strong winds, which could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility. Bargfrede warns drivers to stay alert around snowplows.

“If you see a big cloud of blowing snow ahead of you, don’t assume it’s just the wind,” he says. “There could be a large orange DOT truck inside that cloud. Give our plows plenty of room to work.”

Many cities across the state have already activated their snow ordinances and have municipal plows ready as well.