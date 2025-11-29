Iowa Buried in 8–12 Inches of Snow; Blowing Snow to Worsen Conditions Tonight

A major winter storm continues to impact nearly all of Iowa today, bringing heavy snowfall, dangerous travel conditions, and the potential for significant disruptions well into Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, 8 to 12 inches of snow are expected across much of the state, with some locations receiving even higher amounts. Bands of heavy snow with rates near one inch per hour will move through Iowa through the morning and afternoon, creating periods of rapidly deteriorating visibility and snowfall intensification.

In parts of southwest Iowa, a brief rain–snow mix may occur, which could slightly reduce totals in that region. Still, forecasters say travel will remain very difficult to impossible throughout the day, and tow bans are already in effect in some areas.

The storm’s next phase will arrive this evening as winds increase, with gusts over 30 miles per hour expected. That will lead to widespread blowing and drifting snow, creating near-whiteout conditions and prolonging travel impacts even after snowfall ends tonight. Roads may remain snow-covered—or become re-covered—through early Sunday.

The National Weather Service warns that impacts could last well beyond the end of the storm, urging Iowans to delay travel plans if possible. Sub-zero wind chills are also expected Sunday through Tuesday mornings, prompting reminders to limit time outdoors, cover exposed skin, and bring pets inside.

Officials recommend checking 511 for the latest road conditions and continuing to monitor forecasts as the storm evolves.