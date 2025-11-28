Thoe Named Market President at Reliance State Bank

Reliance State Bank announced the addition of Kent E. Thoe to its Garner branch team. Kent will serve as Market President and Agriculture & Commercial Lender, bringing extensive experience and a deep commitment to the local community.

Kent’s banking career spans several respected institutions, including Bank of America Clear Lake, TSB Bank, and most recently MBT Bank in Clear Lake. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Finance from Iowa State University and has completed advanced training through the Iowa Bankers Association’s Commercial Lending and Agriculture Lending schools.

A longtime Ventura resident, Kent is actively involved in community service. His leadership roles have included the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Clear Lake Development Foundation Board, Habitat for Humanity, North Iowa Sports Authority Board, Clear Lake Noon Lions Board, Clear Lake Township Board, Redeemer Lutheran Church Council, Opportunity Village Board, and the Ventura Recreation Department Board.

Kent and his wife, Jennifer, have three children—Amanda, Zachary, and Braden—and