Major Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow, Dangerous Travel Across Iowa Through Saturday

A major winter storm is set to impact Iowa beginning this afternoon and continuing through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across the state, with forecasters warning of significant snow accumulations, hazardous travel, and bitter cold in the storm’s aftermath.

Snow is expected to begin in western Iowa around 3 p.m. Friday before spreading statewide through the evening. The heaviest snowfall is forecast for Saturday, particularly between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., when snowfall rates may reach one inch per hour in parts of northern and eastern Iowa before shifting southeastward throughout the day.

Much of the state is expected to receive 8 to 12 inches or more, with slightly lower amounts in southern and southwestern Iowa where rain may mix with snow at times. The National Weather Service noted that forecasted snow totals have increased since yesterday and expanded farther south.

Forecasters say the snow will initially be wetter in southern Iowa Friday night into Saturday morning but will become drier and fluffier statewide late Saturday into Saturday night as colder air arrives.

Travel impacts are expected to be significant to severe, especially on Saturday, when road conditions may become difficult to impossible across large portions of the state. The Weather Impact Timeline provided by the National Weather Service shows moderate to major travel risks for several communities including Des Moines, Ames, Waterloo, Mason City, Fort Dodge, Atlantic, Ottumwa, and Lamoni.

The agency urges residents to consider delaying post-holiday travel as the storm moves through. Snowfall amounts, blowing snow, and cold temperatures will all contribute to hazards on roadways, with aggravating factors such as the holiday weekend increasing the potential for disruptions.

Following the storm, temperatures are expected to drop even further, with sub-zero wind chills forecast Sunday through Tuesday mornings. The National Weather Service encourages the public to limit time outdoors, cover exposed skin, bring pets indoors, and keep jumper cables and emergency kits in vehicles.

Travelers can access statewide road condition information through the Iowa 511 system or through similar resources in neighboring states, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Illinois, Missouri, and Nebraska.