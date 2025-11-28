Major Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Dangerous Travel Across Iowa

A powerful winter storm is moving into Iowa Friday evening and is expected to bring significant snowfall and hazardous travel conditions through late Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, much of Iowa is forecast to receive 8 to 12 inches of snow, with localized bands producing even higher totals. Snow will overspread the state from west to east Friday afternoon and evening, intensifying overnight into Saturday.

Meteorologists say snowfall rates could reach one inch per hour at times, especially Saturday morning through late afternoon. In far southern Iowa, periods of rain may briefly mix with snow on Saturday, slightly reducing totals in those areas.

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly. Roads may become snow-covered, slick, and in some cases, impassable. The most widespread impacts are expected on Saturday, when heavier snow combines with increasing wind.

By Saturday evening, wind gusts around 30 miles per hour will create areas of blowing and drifting snow, leading to reduced visibility and additional travel challenges even after the heaviest snow ends.

Cold air will settle in behind the storm, bringing sub-zero wind chills Sunday through Tuesday mornings.

Officials urge Iowans—especially those returning from the Thanksgiving holiday—to monitor forecasts closely, reconsider travel plans where possible, and check Iowa road conditions through 511ia.org before heading out.

WeatherIowa will continue to provide updates as the storm unfolds.