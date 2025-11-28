Iowa DOT Preparing Snowplows and Staff Ahead of Weekend Winter Storm

The Iowa Department of Transportation says its crews are ready as a significant winter storm is expected to drop heavy snow across the state this weekend.

Iowa DOT Winter Operations Director Craig Bargfrede says crews have been shifted and scheduled to ensure full coverage, even with the storm arriving over a holiday weekend.

“Whenever we have an event like this that’s forecasted to hit during a holiday or weekend, we adjust staffing,” Bargfrede says. “We bring people in to deal with the event. It’s a normal part of our winter operations.”

He says both full-time staff and seasonal workers are prepared to step in where needed. “Mother Nature doesn’t work Monday through Friday, nine to five,” he says. “Our staff understand that, and many have been through this before. They know they may need to be out there over the holiday.”

Travelers are urged to check road conditions before heading out by visiting the Iowa DOT’s 511.org website. Bargfrede says the site provides real-time information that becomes especially valuable during storms and busy travel periods.

High winds are one of the DOT’s biggest concerns with this system, as blowing snow could sharply reduce visibility. Bargfrede warns drivers to be alert around snowplows.

“If you see a big cloud of snow ahead of you, don’t assume it’s just blowing snow—there could be a large orange DOT truck inside that cloud,” he says. “Please use caution and give plows plenty of room.”

Cities across Iowa have already activated snow ordinances and have their own crews and equipment ready as well.