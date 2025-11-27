Worth and Cerro Gordo County Crop Pesticide Certification Clinic in Manly Friday, Dec. 5th

All North Iowa and Southern Minnesota Farmers and Agribusiness Leaders are invited to a private pesticide recertification meeting and Crop Clinic that is being held on Friday, December 5th at the Bethel United Methodist Church along Highway 9 at the East Edge Manly at 9:30 A.M. Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson explained that the Worth County has been offering this for quite some time.

Johnson explained that the program offers multiple opportunities and information.

Farmers will have the opportunity to renew their Private Pesticide Applicators License at this meeting.

The meetings will be informative for area pesticide applicators according to Johnson.

The two featured speakers for this years’ crop clinic are Dr. Jason Henderson, Iowa State University Extension Vice President and Ag. Economist and ISU Extension State Weed Science Specialist, Dr. Wes Everman who is going to cover information on Corn and Soybean weed pest management. Angie Rieck-Hinz, Regional Extension Agronomist will lead the Private Farm Pesticide Recertification session to kick-off the meeting with pesticide applicators pre-registrations at around 9 A.M. Pesticide applicators and those planning to attend may call Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist and Emma Wagner, Program Coordinator at the Worth County Extension Office at 641-324-1531 or Sarah DeBorer, Cerro Gordo County Extension Director at 641-423-0844 to get their free meal reservation in by Wednesday, December 3rd. Flu shots will be available beginning approximately one hour before the meeting as well. The four major sponsors of this year’s Corn and Soybean Clinic are; L.R. Falk Construction, Farmers State Bank, POET Biorefining at Hanlontown and Ag. Ventures Alliance.