Winter Storm Watch Issued; Up to 14 Inches of Snow Possible This Weekend

A powerful winter system is set to move across Iowa from Friday evening through early Sunday morning, and forecasters warn it could create dangerous travel conditions throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of central Iowa, with heavy snow and some icing expected.

Meteorologists say 6 to 14 inches of snow could fall across the region, with the heaviest accumulations likely late Friday night through Saturday. Portions of southwest Iowa may also see a light glaze of ice Saturday morning, adding to already hazardous conditions.

Travel is expected to become very difficult to impossible, especially on Saturday. The timing of the storm could significantly affect post-Thanksgiving return travel for thousands of Iowans.

Officials urge residents to prepare now and stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts as the storm approaches.