Stackhouse Sentenced on Possession and Distribution Charges

Darius Stackhouse, age 33, from Mason City, Iowa, was sentenced October 1, 2025, to 25 years in federal prison after a March 12, 2025, jury verdict where he was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Evidence at trial showed that between June 2021 and March 2023, Stackhouse was part of an ongoing drug conspiracy based in Mason City, Iowa to distribute methamphetamine. Stackhouse sold more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the conspiracy and three pounds to sources working with law enforcement. During the execution of several search warrants, more than $30,000 cash was located in Stackhouse’s residence, as well as additional methamphetamine, other controlled substances, and a firearm.

Stackhouse was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand to 300 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Stackhouse is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was investigated Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons.