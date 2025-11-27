Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Butler County

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday morning near the intersection of C-13 and Franklin Avenue in rural Butler County.

The incident began around 9:10 a.m. when the Butler County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident reporting that a man was firing a gun into their home. The caller also reported that multiple people were trapped inside the residence.

Deputies and troopers with the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene. Authorities say a trooper encountered a male suspect outside the home who was armed and matched the description provided by the victim. Shortly after making contact, an exchange of gunfire occurred between the suspect and the trooper.

After the shooting, the suspect fled into a nearby residence. An Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team was called in and safely removed multiple people from the home. Once they were secured, negotiators made contact with the suspect, who later surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

The suspect suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say the suspect is expected to survive.

Investigators say the shooting was not random and that there is a known connection between the suspect and the victims. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on critical incident leave, in accordance with department policy.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.