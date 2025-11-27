Northern Lights Shelters Looking for Volunteers

Jesse Germundson, Executive Director for the Northern Lights Alliance for Homeless Shelters is asking area residents and businesses for help during the holiday season. The hope is to raise enough funds to continue to operate the shelters in Mason City.

The alliance utilizes grant funding and donations to operate. They cannot use funding the state or federal sources like Medicare or Medicaid. This puts a tremendous emphasis on securing the private and grant funding to assist those in need.

Germundson is proud of the difference Northern Lights Alliance for Homeless Shelters provides opposed to other shelters.

This allows those who use the facility to regain their life without having to live out of a cot.

Germundson explained that there is a need for volunteers as well.

Those who are interested in either volunteering or donating can contact Germundson at http://northernlightsshelters.org/ or by calling (641) 423-5920.