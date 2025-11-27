Major Winter Storm to Bring 8–12 Inches of Snow Across Iowa This Weekend

A powerful winter storm is set to move into Iowa Friday evening, bringing widespread snowfall, hazardous travel, and dangerously cold conditions through the weekend. Snow is expected to begin around 6 p.m. Friday and continue through late Saturday night, with the heaviest impacts early Saturday.

Heavy Snowfall Expected

Much of Iowa will see 8 to 12 inches of snow, with locally higher totals possible in central and northeastern parts of the state. Snowfall rates may reach one inch per hour, particularly northeast of I-35. Areas in southern Iowa may see a rain-snow mix at times, reducing totals there to around 5–6 inches.

The storm’s peak intensity is expected Saturday morning between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., when travel may become extremely difficult or even impossible in some locations.

Regional Travel Impacts

I-80 to Highway 3: Heavy snow and reduced visibility will create dangerous driving conditions.

Highway 3 to the Minnesota border: Snow with the potential for a brief period of freezing rain.

Central & Northeast Iowa: Moderate to heavy snow, with totals potentially reaching up to 13 inches .

Southern Iowa: A mix of rain and snow, with lower accumulations.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to check updated road conditions before traveling by visiting 511ia.org.

Arctic Air to Follow

Behind the storm, bitter cold will settle in. Sub-zero wind chills are expected Sunday through Tuesday mornings. Residents are advised to bring pets indoors, cover exposed skin, and keep emergency supplies—such as jumper cables and winter kits—in their vehicles.

Storm Timeline

Friday, 6 p.m.: Snow begins

Saturday morning: Peak impacts

Early Sunday: Snow tapers off

Bottom Line

With many Iowans returning from Thanksgiving travel, forecasters urge the public to consider adjusting plans. Conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly and may change with little notice.