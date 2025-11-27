Iowans Urged to Use Caution as Thanksgiving Tops List for Cooking Fires

Thanksgiving Day is the leading day of the year for cooking-related fires, and safety officials are urging Iowans to stay alert as holiday meal preparations get underway.

Fire prevention specialist Amanda Swenson says every household should know how to properly use a fire extinguisher before stepping into the kitchen.

“That’s a scary situation and that’s not the time to learn how to use an extinguisher,” Swenson says. “Be familiar with pulling the pin and how to operate the nozzle or hose.”

The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office reports that 40 people have died in house fires across the state so far this year — three more than this time last year.

Swenson recommends keeping a large metal lid near the stovetop whenever cooking, whether using a pot, saucepan, or skillet.

“Plan ahead and have a lid close by,” she says. “If a stovetop fire starts, slide the lid over the pan, turn off the burner, and let it sit.”

While Thanksgiving sees the highest number of cooking fires annually, the National Fire Protection Association notes that Christmas Day and Christmas Eve follow closely behind.