Iowa Could See Widespread Snow Starting Friday Night

Many tens of thousands of Iowans will be traveling for Thanksgiving, and while the holiday itself is expected to bring cold but sunny conditions, the weather will take a turn as the weekend begins. Forecasters warn that Friday and Saturday could bring significant winter impacts across much of the state.

Meteorologist Ashley Bury with the National Weather Service says a large storm system is moving toward Iowa, with snow chances ramping up quickly.

“Right now, it looks like this system starts arriving Friday night,” Bury said. “Chances really increase into Saturday, and it does look like we’re going to see widespread snow across the state.”

Iowans planning to stay home are urged to prepare snow shovels and snowblowers, while travelers should make sure to pack winter supplies including snow brushes, ice scrapers, and emergency kits.

“The highest chances for accumulating snowfall are along and north of Interstate 80, extending into the Mason City area and the northeast,” Bury said. “We’re seeing about a 50% or greater chance of four inches or more in those locations.”

Ahead of the incoming system, strong winds swept across Iowa late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour. The winds downed tree limbs and power lines, knocking out electricity to thousands. Utility crews continue working to restore service to the remaining customers still without power.