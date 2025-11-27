Forest City Library Move Opponents Speak Out

The Forest City Public Library may be moving to the Waldorf University Library building which has a number of patrons uneasy about the idea. Many cite the convenience of having it where it is, while others see no need for the possible move. Still others want to see the initial idea of moving to the old Forest City Foods Grocery store building actually take place. The debate centers around space and operating hours.

Mary Levi Lovestad takes a different approach. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2025/11/FCLibNo-1.wav

Her concerns, as are many who spoke with us, center around the alleged activity of some students on a college campus.

Deb Coates sees the issue from another prospective. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2025/11/FCLibNo-2.wav

Catherine Stenslund believes that the organizers of the move are not looking at all possible angles.

It was proposed at a recent city council meeting that the library bookshelves be on wheels so they could be moved to accommodate activities. They also say there are offices which not always used and items that could be moved to the Mansion Museum and placed in the care of the Winnebago County Historical Society which could free up more space in the current facility.

Stenslund offered another thought about K through 12 grade students patronizing a collegiate level library.

Those who are exploring the idea of moving the library stress that this is not a merger of the two libraries and that the university campus is safe. Campus security has cited in a recent city council meeting that there has only been one incident reported at the university library in the last five years. Hours of operation for the Forest City Library would increase because of the availability of work study help and Waldorf University library staff.