Bells Ringers Needed in the Area

Area representatives for the Salvation Army are asking area residents to step forward and help with the ringing of kettle bells. Jamie Kite is one of the representatives actively recruiting those who want to make a difference in various locations.

Kite explained that there are two hour shifts that are available for those who may be interested.

Dan Davis who also represents the Salvation Army said that the work is for a good cause.

Kite and Davis explained that the need has increased substantially in the past couple of years.

Winnebago County Salvation Army operates an extension service that provides a wide range of services for those in need.

Those who are interested can go to Sign Up Genius to find a time for them.