B103.1 KHAM Flips to All-Christmas Music on Thanksgiving Day

B103.1 KHAM is kicking off the holiday season in a big way, announcing that the station will switch to all-Christmas music starting at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Listeners can expect a festive mix of holiday classics, contemporary favorites, and seasonal surprises as the station celebrates one of its most popular annual traditions.

“We wanted to bring a little extra joy to North Iowa this year,” said Jared Allen, Program Director for B103.1 KHAM. “Once everyone has enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal, we’ll be here to help set the mood for the holiday season with nonstop Christmas music.”

The all-Christmas format will continue throughout the holiday season, giving listeners a soundtrack of cheer as they shop, travel, and celebrate with family and friends.