Winter Storm Potential Increasing Late Friday Through Saturday Night

The National Weather Service in Des Moines says confidence is growing in a winter storm that could impact much of Iowa from late Friday through Saturday night. Forecasters report that accumulating snow is becoming more likely, with the highest potential for travel disruptions occurring Friday night into Saturday.

Snow may mix with rain across southern Iowa during the day on Saturday before transitioning back to snow Saturday evening. The system is expected to move out late Saturday night, though slick road conditions may continue into Sunday.

Meteorologists say forecast trends now point toward the possibility of more significant snowfall and travel impacts than earlier projections. However, important details—including the exact track of the storm, the location of the heaviest snowfall, and the precise timing of peak impacts—remain uncertain.

Residents planning post-holiday travel are encouraged to monitor updates closely, prepare winter travel kits, and consider adjusting travel schedules if necessary. Forecasters also note that much colder air will settle into the region beginning Sunday, with sub-freezing wind chills expected into next week.