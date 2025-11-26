Timothy Wesenberg

Timothy A. Wesenberg, 76, of Clarion passed away Friday, November 15, 2025 at his home in Clarion.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth Street with visitation an hour prior to the service. Per the family’s request, please wear casual clothing especially if you have Minnesota Twins, Dallas Cowboys, or Iowa Hawkeyes gear.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Dows American Legion or the Dows Golf Course.

Timothy Allen Wesenberg, the son of Rodney and Ruth (Weld) Wesenberg, was born on October 29, 1949, in Wright County, Iowa. He grew up on an acreage outside of Dows, Iowa, and graduated from Dows High School in 1967.

Tim’s sense of duty led him to enlist in the United States Marine Corps, where he served proudly, studying optics at Quantico and later serving overseas in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, Tim returned home to Dows, where he worked for the Rock Island Railroad and held various maintenance jobs.

Tim met Hye-Kyong “Mia” while working in Texas, and the two were married on August 15, 1988. Together, they raised a family in Dows, running a family-owned bar for many years. Tim was an avid supporter of his daughters, Naomi and Susie, attending all their activities and taking great pride in their accomplishments.

As his children grew, Tim and Mia moved to Montana, where they lived for ten years. Both worked at Montana State University before returning to Clarion to be closer to their grandchildren.

Tim enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including playing pool in local leagues, golfing, family camping trips, and watching classic western films. Tim was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins, Dallas Cowboys and Iowa Hawkeyes. He was also proud member of the Dows American Legion.

He is survived by his wife Mia; daughters Naomi (Alex) Rothman and Susie Piersol; grandchildren Cole and Malia; brother Tom Wesenberg along with nephews Terry and Tanner and niece Nicole and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Terry and Ted.