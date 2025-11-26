Snow Possible Friday; Officials Urge Caution for Holiday Travelers

Thanksgiving Day travel across Iowa is expected to be trouble-free, but the trip home could be a different story. Forecasters say Thursday should bring cold temperatures but dry, sunny conditions — ideal for getting to your holiday destinations. However, some computer models are now showing the potential for a winter storm developing on Black Friday, which could complicate travel.

Trooper Paul Gardner with the Iowa State Patrol’s Fort Dodge office says drivers should keep a close watch on changing weather conditions.

“Going to your Thanksgiving Day plans on Thursday probably won’t be a problem because it looks like, even though it will be cold out, it’ll be sunny and roads should be dry,” Gardner says. “But when we get some snow in the mix — maybe some freezing rain or ice on the roadways — that’s going to create a lot of problems.”

If the storm materializes and brings heavy snow Friday or into the weekend, Gardner says the Iowa DOT will be ready, and additional law enforcement will be on patrol.

“It’ll definitely be imperative that you watch the forecast, and watch how much snow we may be getting,” he says. “When you are on the road with icy conditions and snow blowing across the roadway, it may cause some difficult driving conditions. Just play it safe, watch your speed, make sure you’re buckled up.”

According to the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, there were 17 serious-injury or fatal crashes statewide during the Thanksgiving holiday period last year, including five victims who were not wearing seat belts.