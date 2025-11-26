Mutsuo Sentenced on Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Mchennlley Mutsuo, who was on parole for a Woodbury County, Iowa burglary, was sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison.

Mutsuo, age 40, from Sioux City, received the prison term after a May 7, 2025, guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon and drug user.

Mutsuo was serving his term of parole for a March 1, 2021, conviction of second-degree burglary when Iowa parole officers were conducting a home visit. Upon entering his property, officers located a plate with drug paraphernalia and a white crystalline substance. Sioux City Police were informed, and an Iowa search warrant was obtained, where officers located two semi-automatic pistols and a revolver, along with 132 grams of methamphetamine.

Mutsuo was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand to 69 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Mutsuo is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was investigated by Sioux City, Iowa Police Department and the United States Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol Tabaco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild.