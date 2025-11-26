KIOW Prep of the Week November 26

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Mya Peterson had a perfect first week of the girls wrestling season. At their quad in Humboldt, Peterson wrestled twice and won by fall both times. At their tournament on Saturday in Decorah, Peterson won her bracket, going 3-0 with 3 falls. On the week, she had 5 falls, 4 of which came in the first period. Congratulations to Mya Peterson of Lake Mills, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.