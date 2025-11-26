Heavy Snowfall Expected Across Much of Iowa Through Saturday

The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a significant winter storm that could bring widespread heavy snowfall to much of Iowa from Wednesday morning through Saturday evening. Snow totals will vary across the state, but many communities are facing the potential for impactful accumulations.

Northern and north-central Iowa are expected to see the heaviest snowfall, with totals ranging from 8 to 14 inches in cities such as Algona, Fort Dodge, and Mason City. Areas near Estherville could see 7 to 13 inches, while Waterloo may receive 7 to 12 inches.

Central Iowa, including Ames and Grinnell, is forecast to pick up 6 to 11 inches, with 5 to 10 inches possible around Carroll. The Des Moines metro may see lower totals, generally in the 4 to 9-inch range.

Southern Iowa is expected to be on the lower end of the snowfall spectrum, with amounts dropping to 1 to 4 inches near Lamoni and Council Bluffs, and 2 to 5 inches around Creston. However, Ottumwa and surrounding areas could still see 3 to 8 inches.

Eastern Iowa—including Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, and Davenport—may receive 6 to 11 inches, continuing the trend of widespread moderate to heavy snow statewide.

With snow expected to fall over multiple days and potentially impact holiday travel, the National Weather Service urges Iowans to stay weather-aware, monitor updated forecasts, and prepare for changing road conditions as the storm develops.

Watch a webinar with Jared Allen conducted by our weather partner WeatherIowa.