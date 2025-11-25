Winter Storm Expected to Impact Post-Holiday Travel Across Iowa

The National Weather Service in Des Moines is alerting Iowans to the growing likelihood of a winter storm that is expected to bring accumulating snow and significant travel impacts from Friday night through Saturday night.

Forecasters say confidence is increasing that a widespread area of snow will move into the state late Friday, with the greatest travel impacts expected Friday night into Saturday night. While snow is expected to be the primary precipitation type, portions of southern Iowa may see a period of rain mixing in on Saturday, which could influence snow totals in that region.

Although the exact track of the storm and the location of the heaviest snowfall remain uncertain, the Weather Service says the potential for minor to moderate winter weather impacts is rising, including slick roads, hazardous driving conditions, and possible travel disruptions. Snow is expected to taper off late Saturday night, though road conditions may remain difficult into Sunday.

Officials are urging travelers to stay weather-aware heading into the busy post-Thanksgiving weekend. Iowans are encouraged to monitor forecast updates, prepare a winter car kit, and consider adjusting travel plans if they are uncomfortable driving in winter conditions.

KIOW will continue to follow developments and provide updates as new information becomes available.