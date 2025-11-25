There's Currently 3 weather alert(s) In Effect For The KIOW Listening Area. - VIEW ALERTS
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/25/25

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.
2. Consider for approval use of Courthouse Grounds.
3. Julie Swenson, Treasurer to discuss, with possible action, office procedures.
4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.
5. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.
6. Consider for approval adding culvert and intake near DD 18 Lat 16.
7. Consider for approval FY 25 GAAP Report.
8. Open Forum.

