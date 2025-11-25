McIntosh Woods State Park to Get Upgrades

The Iowa DNR is planning an upgrade for McIntosh Woods State Park for the coming year. The project upgrades the existing campground located at McIntosh Woods State Park and will include a new shower building.

Details of the work to be done includes removal of existing shower building, removal of existing gravel camp pads, removal/salvage of existing electric outlet boxes and hydrants. The work will then install new gravel camp pads, electric services, water services, sanitary sewers and services, a new shower building and seeding and mulching all disturbed areas located at McIntosh Woods State Park in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa. Bids are currently being accepted on the project until 12/18/25.

The work is expected to be completed by 10/31/2026.

McIntosh Woods State Park is a 60-acre natural enclave on the northwest shore of Clear Lake in northern Iowa. The park, founded in 1944, is a popular northern Iowa outdoor destination for fishing, boating, kayaking and more. Visitors can enjoy a unique camping experience in one of two yurts, which are the only yurts in the Iowa state park system.

Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and ice fishing are popular winter activities at the park.