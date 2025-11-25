Light Snow Expected Across Northern Iowa Through Wednesday Morning

A round of light snow is projected to move across northern Iowa through Wednesday morning, with accumulations expected to remain on the lighter side for most communities. According to the latest National Weather Service guidance, the bulk of the snowfall will fall across the northern tier of the state, including the KIOW listening area.

Forecast models show Mason City potentially receiving around 1.6 inches, with Worth County and areas near the Minnesota border picking up between 2 and 4 inches. Farther south, snow amounts taper off quickly. Forest City, Garner, and surrounding communities could see 1 to 2 inches, while Fort Dodge is projected at around 0.3 inches. East of I-35, Waterloo may receive close to 0.7 inches, with very light totals farther southeast.

Communities such as Ames, Des Moines, and much of central and southern Iowa are expected to see little or no accumulation from this system.

While snowfall totals are modest, travel may still be impacted at times due to occasional slick spots, especially during the overnight and early morning hours leading into Wednesday morning. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and allow extra time if traveling north toward areas expecting the higher totals.

KIOW will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as new data becomes available. Stay tuned to Iowa’s Winter Weather Information Leader for the latest forecasts and travel impacts. For the latest weather information follow WeatherIowa on Facebook.