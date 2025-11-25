Iowa Launches Special Thanksgiving Traffic Enforcement

Extra law enforcement officers will be on Iowa roadways as part of the state’s Thanksgiving special traffic enforcement campaign.

Brett Tjepkes, Bureau Chief of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, says last year’s holiday period saw 17 fatal and serious injury crashes, including five involving people not wearing seat belts. “It’s heartbreaking for families to lose loved ones or for someone to be seriously injured,” Tjepkes says.

Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who are speeding or using their phones. “Risky behavior has consequences,” Tjepkes says. “A citation or fine is far better than being involved in a crash or getting hurt.”

While Thanksgiving isn’t typically a high-risk holiday for alcohol-related crashes, Tjepkes reminds drivers that drinking and driving can be a danger year-round. “Socializing often involves alcohol, which is fine — until you get behind the wheel,” he says.

He stresses a zero-tolerance approach to drinking and driving. “If you’ve been drinking or using other drugs, don’t drive. Find another way home — ask a friend or family member, or use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft,” Tjepkes advises.

The Thanksgiving traffic enforcement campaign will continue through Saturday, November 30.