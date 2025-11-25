Black Friday Could Look a Little More Like “White Friday”

While travel conditions across Iowa should remain manageable leading up to Thanksgiving, forecasters say changes may arrive quickly once the holiday passes. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Bury, a winter storm system may begin moving into the region shortly after Thanksgiving Day.

“Models are indicating that there could be some snow moving into the area as we get into Friday and into the weekend,” Bury says. “It’s still several days out, but it certainly looks like there could be accumulating snow potential, so it’s definitely something to watch over the next few days and adjust travel plans, if needed.”

The shift comes on the heels of a stretch of unusually warm weather. Temperatures are expected to drop sharply this week, with Thanksgiving Day highs only in the 20s to low 30s and overnight lows dipping into the teens.