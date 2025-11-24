The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/24/25

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Review and act on Resolution 2025-31 for the Certification of the 1st Tier City-School Election Results.

6. Review and act on Resolution 2025-32 for the Certification of the 2nd Tier City-School Election Results.

7. Review and act on Resolution 2025-33 for the Certification of the City of Belmond Public Measure.

8. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Discuss maintenance activities inside of city limits.

b. Consider Resolution 2025-34 – 2026 County Five Year Program Version 0.1.

c. Secondary Roads Update

9. Old Business.

10. New Business.

11. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review and act on drainage work orders.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

7. Discuss JDD 111-3 Petition next step and televising estimate.