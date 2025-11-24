The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meting for 11/24/25

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

c. Administrative Office Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Discussion/possible action – County Hay Ground

9. Claims

10. Reports

11. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

12. Liquor License

13. Public Hearing for Second Reading in Consideration of Ordinance 2025-04 “County Road Right

of Way Crossing” – 9:00 A.M.

14. Annual Urban Renewal Report, Fiscal Year 2024-2025

15. Building/Grounds

a.General

b.Maintenance

16. WINN-WORTH BETCO

17. Water/Wastewater

18. Department Head Discussion

19. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain

20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – WWB Office, Lake Mills – January 12 – 11:30 A.M.

b. District II Supervisors Meeting – Prime N Wine, 3000 4th ST SW, Mason City –

December 4 – 9:00 A.M.

c. IDDA Annual Conference – Crossroads Hotel/Events Center, Fort Dodge – December 5

– 8:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

d. ISAC 99 County Tour – Courthouse – December 8 – 1:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.

e. DD #1, 40 and 74 – Reclassification and Annexation Hearings – January 5, 2026 starting

at 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn

The County Board of Supervisors meets regularly on Monday mornings. All meetings are open to the public

unless, for purposes described in Code of Iowa Chapter 21, a closed meeting is necessary or advisable to protect

the interests of individuals or the county. Agenda appointments from the public shall be requested in writing

through the Worth County Auditor’s Office by 12:00 Noon on the previous Thursday. The Board of Supervisors

determines scheduling of public requests per the Board Meeting Policy.