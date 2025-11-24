The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/24/25
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/533984685
The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Rob Gerdes, Sheriff, re: consider payroll change
9:20 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
9:25 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, Auditor, re: consider amending abstracts from the City-School Election
held on November 4, 2025 for City of Britt Council race and City of Klemme Council race due
to resignations of write-in winners
9:35 a.m. Review transfer of funds from General Basic to Conservation and Rural Basic to Secondary
Roads
9:40 a.m. Chris LaMont, IT, re: discuss and possibly consider quote from Electronic Engineering for door fobs/camera for Maintenance/Storage Garage
9:45 a.m. Jacob Schreur, Maintenance Director, re: discuss cleaning at 545 State Street
Discuss updates on Maintenance/Storage garage
Discuss Courthouse/Law Enforcement repairs/improvements
10:00 a.m. Kylie Montoya, Liberty National, re: discuss and possibly consider Liberty National for optional employee benefits
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item