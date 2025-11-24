The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/24/25

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/533984685

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Rob Gerdes, Sheriff, re: consider payroll change

9:20 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

9:25 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, Auditor, re: consider amending abstracts from the City-School Election

held on November 4, 2025 for City of Britt Council race and City of Klemme Council race due

to resignations of write-in winners

9:35 a.m. Review transfer of funds from General Basic to Conservation and Rural Basic to Secondary

Roads

9:40 a.m. Chris LaMont, IT, re: discuss and possibly consider quote from Electronic Engineering for door fobs/camera for Maintenance/Storage Garage

9:45 a.m. Jacob Schreur, Maintenance Director, re: discuss cleaning at 545 State Street

Discuss updates on Maintenance/Storage garage

Discuss Courthouse/Law Enforcement repairs/improvements

10:00 a.m. Kylie Montoya, Liberty National, re: discuss and possibly consider Liberty National for optional employee benefits

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item