The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/24/25

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 10am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link below:

Watch Live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A. November 17, 2025 Regular Session

B. November 18, 2025 Special Session

PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only

NEW BUSINESS

1. County Auditor – Claims

2. County Auditor – Payroll

3. County Auditor – Drainage

4. 10:05 a.m. – Public Hearing – Change of Zone for Bruggeman

a. Resolution to Approve or Deny Change of Zone for Bruggeman

5. Consider Report from the Environmental Health Service Manager concerning the Manure Management Plan Update for Christensen Family Farms (Site F43) #59539 and order that the report be forwarded to the Department of Natural Resources

6. County Engineer

CORRESPONDENCE

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ADJOURNMENT