North Iowa Schools Add to Bus Fleet

Area school districts routinely add to their transportation fleet to make sure that the busses, trucks, vans, and vehicles are efficient and not in need of continual maintenance. The North Iowa Community School District purchased new busses to add to their fleet according to Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The busses will go into use replacing ones that need to go offline due to age and maintenance. Lehmann explained that they went with two companies.

The district continues to monitor its fleet for maintenance and safety purposes.