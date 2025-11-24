Christmas at the Mansion Returns for 2025, Celebrating 50 Years of Holiday Tradition

The Forest City community is invited to step back in time and experience the magic of the season as the Historical Society celebrates its 50th year at the Charlie Thompson 1900 home. Christmas at the Mansion begins next Sunday, running every Sunday afternoon through December 21st from 1 to 4 p.m.

This year’s celebration promises an immersive holiday experience filled with Christmas traditions, festive foods, warm fellowship, seasonal music, and a few special surprises. Volunteers have spent countless hours preparing the historic home, which features a dozen uniquely themed Christmas trees. Among the highlights is the “Top Hat Tree,” adorned with campaign pins from county, state, and national political races dating back to the 1940s.

Guests can explore the elegant dining room—beautifully set and ready for holiday visitors—and admire vintage toys displayed beneath the trees, sure to stir fond childhood memories.

Organizers also encourage groups such as office teams, Bible studies, and local organizations to schedule private visits. Groups may bring their own treats and enjoy the festive atmosphere with a sit-down gathering in the mansion’s library. Reservations are now being accepted.

Event organizers say there’s no need to travel to Des Moines or any big city to enjoy a stunning historic home dressed in holiday splendor—because it’s all right here in River City.

Christmas at the Mansion begins next Sunday from 1–4 p.m.

To reserve a time for your group gathering, call 641-432-3855.