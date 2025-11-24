Cerro Gordo County Accident Results in Minor Injuries

A two-vehicle collision in Cerro Gordo County resulted in four people being hurt on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 4:30 pm at the intersection of 310th Street and Eagle Avenue. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office reported that a silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Lydarryl Hall of Mason City came to a stop at the stop sign when it was rear-ended by a white 2008 Chevrolet AVEO/LS driven by Dayona Johnson of Mason City.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries but did not ask for medical attention. The Sheriff’s Office says there were minors as passengers in both vehicles who suffered minor injuries and were taken by Clear Lake Fire Department to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

This accident remains under investigation.