Memorial Service for Brian Hobbs will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at the United Methodist Church in Buffalo Center. Burial will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at Crystal Lake Township Cemetery in rural Crystal Lake. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at the United Methodist Church in Buffalo Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to North Iowa Food for Families Buffalo Center or the NIHS Scholarship Fund.

Brian Hobbs of Buffalo Center passed away on Thursday, November 20, 2025. He was 64.

Brian James Hobbs was born April 29, 1961 in Britt, Iowa to James and Lilah (Doege) Hobbs. He graduated from Woden-Crystal Lake High School in 1979 and was a dedicated Tiger athlete. As soon as he was able, he began farming with his dad.

Brian met Deanne Bashans while she was doing the Mexican Hat Dance outside of the Buffalo Center United Methodist Church. It took her a while to warm up to him, but she did. They were married April 12, 1985 in that same church and raised four children, Krista, Kaylan, Kory, and Kade.

Brian’s love for athletics began at a young age. His glory days as a W-CL Tiger always brought great stories to his kids and their friends. He spent many years volunteering to coach little league baseball, youth football, and youth basketball. Brian found so much joy watching his kids succeed as athletes at the high school and college levels. Brian officiated basketball from youth to the college level for over 40 years. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and preferred to watch the game from his recliner. He was proud to own a share in the team since 1997.

Brian’s greatest joys in life were farming and his family. He felt his best when working at the farm and hanging out with his family. When diagnosed with cancer and asked about his bucket list, Brian always said, “I just want to be with my family.” He valued his community and volunteered for the 4th of July activities, ran open gyms at the school, and was an active member of the Buffalo Center United Methodist Church. Whether on bike, moped, or golf cart, you could always count on Brian and Dee to stop by and chat if you were outside during one of their rides. Brian spent many hours at the elevator drinking coffee and talking with other farmers. Brian had a great sense of humor and was always laughing out loud, especially when watching America’s Funniest Home Videos. He could never keep a straight face when disciplining his kids.

Brian is survived by his wife Deanne Hobbs; their four children, Krista (Barry) Troe of Fort Gregg-Adams, Kaylan (Jordan Shannon) Hobbs of Thompson, Kory (Alexis) Hobbs of Ames, and Kade Hobbs of Forest City; two grandchildren, Lilah and Lennon Troe; his father, James Hobbs of Crystal Lake; sister, Lisa (Bob) English of Crystal Lake; his aunt, Janice Doege; mother-in-law, Sandra Bashans; brother-in-law, Brian Bashans; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lilah Hobbs; father-in-law, Curtis Bashans; and grandparents, Herbert and Anna Doege and Alvina and Earl Hobbs.