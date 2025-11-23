Treasurer Smith Announces New Record for Properties Turned Over to Great Iowa Treasure Hunt

State Treasurer Roby Smith announced a record number of unclaimed properties have been turned over to Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, Iowa’s unclaimed property program, in conjunction with the 2025 reporting deadline of November 1.

“More than $71.7 million has been added to Great Iowa Treasure Hunt in the past few months, and I want to remind Iowans that now is a perfect time to check your name for lost treasure, even if you’ve claimed in the past. You can even check the name of your non-profit, business or organizations you belong to,” said Treasurer Smith. “Breaking this record means more people and businesses have a chance to find their misplaced funds.”

During the most recent reporting cycle, Great Iowa Treasure Hunt received 549,842 new properties totaling $71,777,606.73. This shatters the previous record set in 2024 by more than 110,000 properties and more than $6 million.

To date, Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has returned more than $416 million back to rightful owners and heirs. Past and present Iowans are encouraged to visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to search their name to see if they have cash, stocks or a safe deposit box in safekeeping.

Connect with the Treasurer on Facebook, Instagram and X to stay informed of updates and news.