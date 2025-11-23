4-H Launches New AI Bootcamp for Area High School Youth

Developed in collaboration with the Translational AI Center at Iowa State University, the Iowa 4-H AI Bootcamp introduces participants to the foundations of AI through hands-on learning. Youth will engage in projects involving machine learning, data ethics and real-world AI applications in areas such as agriculture, health and environmental systems. The program emphasizes both the development of technical skills and the responsible use of AI technologies.

According to a National 4-H AI survey, 64% of teens believe AI will be essential for their future careers, and 72% say they need more guidance from adults to use AI confidently and correctly. The AI Bootcamp directly responds to this need by pairing participants with educators, mentors and industry professionals who will help them explore key AI concepts, career pathways and ethical practices.

The new boot camp expands Iowa 4-H’s efforts to prepare youth for the future workforce through AI skill-building, helping students develop digital literacy, analytical thinking and problem-solving skills. By connecting classroom learning with real-world applications, the program supports Iowa’s broader leadership in responsible AI education.

“Through our partnership with TrAc, we’re building skills that empower both youth and educators with critical digital and analytical competencies,” said Alexa Groff, 4-H STEM education specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “This initiative places Iowa at the forefront of responsible AI education and workforce innovation.”

The AI Bootcamp is part of Iowa 4-H’s broader commitment to advancing the state’s leadership in emerging technology education. By integrating real-world challenges with AI-driven solutions, the program ensures participants gain the confidence and capability to thrive in tomorrow’s tech-driven economy.

Current 4-H members can register by logging into 4HOnline, clicking “View” next to their name, selecting “Events,” and adding the Iowa 4-H AI Bootcamp to complete the process. Non-members should begin by creating a 4HOnline account. During setup, select the “Participant” option (located in the bottom box), then navigate to “Events,” choose the Iowa 4-H AI Bootcamp, and finalize registration. Enrollment is limited; early registration is encouraged.

“Join us at this 4-H AI Bootcamp — learn about artificial intelligence to boost your learning, build better habits and explore new tools for success. Let’s grow and learn together,” said Aditya Balu, data scientist at the ISU Translational AI Center.

For more information about the Iowa 4-H AI Bootcamp, please visit the Iowa 4-H website or contact Alexa Groff, [email protected].