Summer Seasonal Water Patrol Officer Positions May be Open at Clear Lake

The temporary, summer employees of the Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Bureau are positions of high responsibility. Diverse duties include checking for compliance with Iowa’s navigation and fishing regulations and helping to ensure a safe recreational environment for the public. Water Patrol Officers also provide public assistance and safety education through personal contacts and by participating in DNR’s educational programs. Water Patrol Officers are often the first to respond to the scene of emergencies such as accidents, missing persons or other calls for assistance.

For specific job duties, requirements, and application information go to the State of Iowa Career web page. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m., Dec. 15, 2025.

The following are potential positions that may be available. Only indicate on your application those that you are willing and able to work; i.e. only those areas that you would accept employment if offered. Housing is not available with these positions.

Iowa Lakes/Dickinson County (NW Iowa)

Storm Lake (in Buena Vista County) (NW Iowa)

Black Hawk Lake (in Sac County) (NW Iowa)

North Twin Lake (in Calhoun County) (NW Iowa)

Mississippi River Pool 10 @ Marquette/McGregor (Clayton County) (NE Iowa)

Mississippi River Pool 9 @ Harper’s Ferry (Allamakee County) (NE Iowa)

Mississippi River Pool 11 @ Dubuque (Dubuque County) (NE Iowa)

Mississippi River Pool 12 @ Bellevue (Jackson County) (NE Iowa)

Clear Lake (in Cerro Gordo County) (NC Iowa)

Missouri River/Lake Manawa (in Pottawattamie County) (SW Iowa)

Missouri River/Carter Lake (in Pottawattamie County) (SW Iowa)

Mississippi River @ Montrose (in Des Moines and Lee Counties) (SE Iowa)

Mississippi River @ Princeton/Clinton (Scott and Clinton Counties) (SE Iowa)

Mississippi River @ Fairport (Muscatine and Louisa Counties) (SE Iowa)

Coralville Reservoir (in Johnson County) (SE Iowa)

Lake Rathbun (in Appanoose County) (SC Iowa)

Lake Redrock (in Marion County) (SC Iowa)

Saylorville Lake (Polk County) (C Iowa)

Get a glimpse into a seasonal Water Patrol Officer position.