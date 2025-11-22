Report: Iowa Homeowners Insurance Costs Up 273% in 15 Years

A new analysis shows the cost of homeowners insurance in Iowa has surged dramatically — rising 273% over the past 15 years — and experts warn the trend may push more Iowans to scale back their coverage or drop insurance entirely.

Ben Murrey, Iowa Policy Director for the Common Sense Institute, says inflation and higher replacement costs are the biggest drivers behind the spike.

“Probably the primary driver of rising premium costs is inflation,” Murrey says. “Rising replacement costs.”

The report also highlights another factor: Iowa’s growing exposure to natural disasters. From tornado outbreaks to major floods and the 2020 derecho, insurers have reassessed the state’s weather-related risks. The average homeowners premium in Iowa reached $2,533 this year.

“It’s the derecho, and the 2008 flood was really big for Iowa,” Murrey says. “It really made insurers rethink risk here in the state.”

Murrey says states nationwide are now working to reduce property-damage risks in an effort to slow premium increases. Improving building resilience is one strategy — whether through stronger materials, updated construction standards, or more durable roofing.

“Going to higher-grade shingles or building more resilient structures can reduce potential losses,” Murrey says. “But it requires engineering, and it requires insurance companies to accept that the risk is lower because of those improvements.”

Ongoing research at Iowa State University is helping to determine which upgrades actually reduce long-term risk. For example, heavier shingles may perform better in hail storms but could be more vulnerable during tornadoes.

“You need the data and the research,” Murrey explains. “And you need the industry to be persuaded that these improvements truly lower the risk — and that prices should come down as a result.”

If property owners don’t take steps to reduce storm-related damage, the National Risk Index estimates Iowa insurers could face $580 million in losses each year tied to severe weather.